In-Depth | How 16-year-old Greta Thunberg became the face of climate activism

The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for. These words by Ernest Hemingway drive home a strong message in the plainest of words – a message which needs to be imbibed in governments and leaders of countries across the world.

16-year-old Greta Thunberg, fortunately, understood the essence of the quote, and set out on a mission to drive change. She has not become the face of climate activism overnight, nor did she start with the aim of becoming one. Her objective was straightforward – the government takes radical response to climate change.

At the United Nations Climate Action Summit held in New York on September 23 this year, Greta, a teenager from Sweden, berated world leaders.

Her demeanor reflected her words. She was hurt, angry and exasperated by the sheer indifference that several leaders have displayed in tackling climate change. It was almost as if she could feel the urgency of the situation in her body, when lawmakers across the world were oblivious to it.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!

You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” she said.