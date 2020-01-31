In Depth | Coronavirus: The spread, the danger, the symptoms — and the social cost

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 31 declared coronavirus a "global health emergency".

This came hours after India registered its first case of the deadly virus on January 30, with a student who had reportedly returned from Wuhan in China having been diagnosed with the disease. Although after the news broke, officials in Kerala sought to clear that the student, who was studying in Wuhan University, is stable and that there is no need to panic, the fact that coronavirus has entered India caused alarm.

And for good reason. The disease has reportedly now spread from China to countries across the length and breadth of the world, with cases being reported from Canada to Philippines and Japan to France.

Naturally, airports across the world have now begun screening passengers, particularly those that come from the countries affected; on their part, passengers and citizens have started wearing face masks. Meanwhile, Russia has closed its border with China and has halted e-visas for Chinese nationals.

All this makes it sound as if this is a part of an apocalyptic movie, but it isn't that bad — yet.

So, what is this disease and why is it so dangerous?

With over 200 deaths reported and more than 9,000 confirmed cases as of January 29, China has become the epicenter of what is turning out to be a health emergency that is quickly spreading to other parts of the world.

Seven different coronavirsus, that scientists know of, can infect people and make them sick, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It began in China's Wuhan area, which has been under a lockdown ever since. The outbreak, identified sometime late last year, has been linked to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting a possible zoonotic origin to the outbreak, meaning that they can be transmitted from animals to humans.

Some reports have suggested that the virus came through snakes, and others have said that it, in fact, came via bats.

This virus has also alarmed experts because of its connection to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which, during the period from 2002-03, had killed around 650 people across China and Hong Kong. Then, too, reports suggest that the circumstances and the response from China's communist authorities were similar: the secrecy and the downplaying that eventually cost the citizens their lives.

A man wears a face mask as he shops for decorations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rat, at a market in Fuyang in central China's Anhui Province. China closed off a city of more than 11 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. (Image: Associated Press)

This time, however, things are different— and that partially answers our second question. Unlike SARS, for instance, this virus can be contracted without having visited the city, which means that it can travel. This is particularly distressing because of the travel that entails the Chinese Lunar New Year, which is reportedly the largest annual human migration.

However, it is also too early to say just how dangerous the new virus is and how easily it spreads between people. And because it is new, humans have not been able to build any immunity to it.

What has China done to curb it?

For starters, the Chinese have put Wuhan, the place of origin of the virus, in a lockdown. Reports suggest that while those who wish to, can go in, but they cannot come out because of the fear of spreading the virus. This has effectively turned Wuhan into a ghost town.

In the past, China has made major breakthroughs in responding to infectious diseases including establishing a system for the early detection of 300 known pathogens and the screening, identifying and detection of unknown pathogens, China's Ministry of Science and Technology had said highlighting China's ability to cope up with the new virus.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million, is under severe travel restrictions, with urban transport shut and outgoing flights suspended.

China has advised people to avoid crowds and 10 cities in the central province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located, have suspended some transport, the Hubei Daily reported.

Beijing has closed tourist access to the Forbidden City and cancelled large gatherings, including two Lunar New Year temple fairs, and closed part of the Great Wall.

Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disney Resort has also been closed down.

China's central bank is temporarily raising the upper limit on small bank batch payments to 500 million yuan ($72.42 million) until Jan. 30, to ease fund transfers.

The China Development Bank has also granted a 2 billion yuan ($290 million) emergency loan to Wuhan.

Wait, you said an Indian student was studying in Wuhan. Are there more Indians there?

Yes, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), there are over 600 Indians in the region, and naturally, they are all stranded because of the lockdown imposed by the Chinese authorities.

According to reports, they are worried about everyday resources going out of stock, the long queues for vegetables and the possibility of an evacuation.

So then what is the Indian government doing? Is evacuation on cards?

Evacuation does seem to be coming. The MEA announced that it would be sending Air India flights to carry the Indians in Wuhan out, with the first flight expected to fly to the region on January 31.

"We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of Corona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet, referring to the province of which Wuhan is the capital.