App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

In Brussels, Theresa May urges successor to seek Brexit deal

May looked relaxed and smiled for the cameras as she arrived at a Brussels summit, the first one in many months that did not require her to wrangle with European colleagues over Brexit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Theresa May urged whoever succeeds her to get Britain out of the EU quickly but with a deal, as she met the bloc's leaders just days after announcing her resignation.

May looked relaxed and smiled for the cameras as she arrived at a Brussels summit, the first one in many months that did not require her to wrangle with European colleagues over Brexit.

They met to begin discussing filling the bloc's top job, a task complicated by European Parliament elections that shook up traditional alliances. May said that despite her announcement last Friday that she will quit, and Britain's impending exit from the bloc, she will play a "constructive role".

And she had a message for her Conservative party colleagues vying to replace her back home, many of whom have raised the prospect of a potentially damaging "no deal" Brexit.

related news

"They will have to find a way of addressing very strongly held views on both sides of this issue and to do that and to get a majority in parliament will require compromise," she said.

May resigned after failing repeatedly to get her EU withdrawal deal through parliament, forcing her to delay Brexit twice, most recently to October 31. Frontrunners for her job, notably Boris Johnson, have said Britain should not be scared to leave with no deal -- a message also delivered by Nigel Farage, whose populist Brexit party topped European Parliament elections.

May admitted the elections, in which her Conservative party came fifth, were "deeply disappointing".

"What it shows is the importance of actually delivering on Brexit," she told reporters "I think the best way to do that is with a deal but it will be for my successor and for parliament to find a way forward to get a consensus." Several of the contenders to replace May have called for her EU withdrawal deal to be renegotiated, but the bloc's leaders said this would not happen.
First Published on May 29, 2019 07:48 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Deepika Padukone's thoughts on legalising same-sex marriage is a need ...

Tara Sutaria shares her childhood picture and it reminded us of Taimur ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut goes into ‘Kabaddi’ mode in this latest stil ...

Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan will be making it to TV screens on ...

Dragons in GoT are cool but Naagins are not, why? Ekta Kapoor asks

Salman Khan reacts to Disha Patani's age gap comment, here's what he s ...

Anupam Kher has some friendly advice for the new lawmaker Gautam Gambh ...

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan clicked as she visits a sa ...

Divers Dredge Up Two Tonnes of Disused Fishing Nets from Greek Seabed

ICC World Cup 2019 | Want Archer To Have a Good WC, But Only After The ...

'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers

An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Gettin ...

Central Forces Personnel Arrested for Harassing Minor Girls in J&K's R ...

JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral

Ganguly and John Wright Reuniting During World Cup Game Has Made Fans ...

Kerala Congress Leader Praises Modi, Says He Adopted Gandhian Values

Divine Intervention? Speeding Driver Saved From Fine of Rs 9,000 by 'H ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

Real estate applauds BJP's victory: Here's what the sector expects fro ...

Tarun Gogoi says Rahul Gandhi adamant on resigning, wants non-Gandhi a ...

Sebi moots regulatory sandbox regime for financial institutions

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a cautious note ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on May 29

Here are all the bulk and block deals of May 28

Top brokerage calls for May 29: Jefferies, CLSA remain bullish on Sun ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who popularised term 'H ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

London to New York in 90 minutes: In decade and a half, threat from hy ...

Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan teaming up with young ...

French Open 2019: Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep survive scares to enter se ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Huawei's alternative operating system to Android may be called Ark OS: ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.