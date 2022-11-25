 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Britain, nurses prepare for unprecedented strike over pay

Nov 25, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

The industrial action on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20 is unprecedented in the British nursing union's 106-year history, and comes as the state-run National Health Service (NHS) braces for one of its toughest winters ever.

Representational image/Reuters.

Chukwudubem Ifeajuna, a nurse in the south of England, loves his job, but next month will walk out for two days as part of British nurses' biggest ever strike action, which he says is necessary for staff and patient welfare alike.

Ifeajuna has seen members of his team leave to work in supermarkets, where there is less stress and better pay, while he has had to cut back on spending.

"I have a few staff who are using food banks at the moment. I've had to cut down on a lot of things with the kids which I can't afford to provide for them because of the high cost of living. So it's really really tough, for everyone, not just myself," he told Reuters.

"We are striking because we deserve to be paid better. We haven't had decent pay for over a decade now."

Strike action is also impacting Britain's rail, postal and education sectors as workers struggle with soaring prices.