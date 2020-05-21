App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

In blow to Japan's PM Shinzo Abe, media say Tokyo top prosecutor set to resign

Tokyo's top prosecutor was set to resign after a report that he gambled illegally during Japan's coronavirus state of emergency

Reuters

Tokyo's top prosecutor was set to resign after a report that he gambled illegally during Japan's coronavirus state of emergency, media said on Thursday, in a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose support has been hit over his handling of the pandemic.

Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office chief Hiromu Kurokawa, who is seen as close to Abe, has been at the centre of a furore over the government's efforts to raise the retirement age for prosecutors after he was allowed to stay in his post beyond the retirement age of 63.

Abe's government this week abandoned its push to enact a bill during the current session of parliament that would raise prosecutors' retirement age to 65 from 63, and let the cabinet defer retirement of senior prosecutors for a further three years, a step critics said threatened judicial independence.

Close

Opposition party lawmakers and others also said the legislation was aimed at giving a retroactive legal basis to the decision to keep Kurokawa in his post.

related news

In the latest twist, Kurokawa was hit with a social media backlash over a media report that he allegedly played mahjong for money during Japan's state of emergency, potentially flouting social distancing guidelines. Gambling is illegal in Japan, with some exceptions.

Abe told reporters the government was trying to confirm the facts of the matter.

"Naturally, there will be criticism (over Kurosawa)," independent political analyst Atsuo Ito said. "Certainly, it will be damaging."

Public support for Abe has slipped over what critics say is his clumsy handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has tipped the world's third-largest economy into recession.

Abe was expected to lift the state of emergency in more regions on Thursday as new infections decline, moving to resume sorely needed economic activity.

Japan has not had the explosive surge seen in many other countries, with 16,433 confirmed cases including 784 deaths as of Wednesday, according to NHK.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #Japan #Shinzo Abe #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic flights resume from May 25 | Fliers won't get a boarding pass if they don't officially declare these things

Domestic flights resume from May 25 | Fliers won't get a boarding pass if they don't officially declare these things

Domestic flights resume from May 25: Ministry of Civil Aviation issues SOP for airports

Domestic flights resume from May 25: Ministry of Civil Aviation issues SOP for airports

Tirupati laddus to soon be sold at half the price in four south Indian states

Tirupati laddus to soon be sold at half the price in four south Indian states

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.