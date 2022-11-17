 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

In a Polish village, renewed fears of war spilling over from Ukraine

New York Times
Nov 17, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

Since the missile slammed into Poland, anxiety levels are at an high in Przewodow and its neighbouring region, than at any time since the early weeks of the war

This handout photo taken and released on November 16, 2022 by the Polish police shows forensic experts investigating the site where a missile hit the southeastern Polish village of Przewodow, some six kilometres (four miles) from the Ukrainian border. (Photo by HANDOUT / POLISH POLICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Monika Pronczuk

PRZEWODOW, Poland — Lying amid sprawling corn fields, the tiny village of Przewodow and its 500 residents are accustomed to a quiet existence, even with a war raging across the border in Ukraine, just a few miles away. So when a missile exploded nearby on Tuesday night, Iwona Margol said she felt a surge of panic.

“There was a sudden huge ‘kaboom,’” she said. “It was unclear if we should pack, flee, or what to do in general. Will we sleep through the night, will we live to see the next morning?”

In the first hours after the missile slammed into a grain silo, killing two local residents and raising alarms about the war spilling outside Ukraine, she was far from alone in her fears. Western officials have since concluded that the missile was in all likelihood fired by a Ukrainian air defence system, not by Russia. That may have eased global fears, but anxiety levels remain higher in Przewodow and its neighbouring region than at any time since the early weeks of the war.

Scores of Polish soldiers and police officers descended on the village, which consists of a couple of colourful, Soviet-style block houses, a school, a grocery store and a farm, blocking access to anyone except residents. Drones and a helicopter buzzed overhead. A four-day period of mourning was announced, and the local school shut its doors, offering counseling to teachers, students and parents.

Margol, a school cafeteria cook, said she did not sleep at all on Tuesday night, as the blast brought back tensions from the early days of the war. And not just for her; students and teachers at the school where she works are “disheartened and worried,” she said.