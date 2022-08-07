Imran Khan's PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on eve of Pakistan's Independence Day

File Picture: Imran Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of former premier Imran Khan on Saturday announced to stage a power show in the capital on the eve of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day.

The decision was taken at PTI's political committee meeting chaired by Khan. The huddle discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

The party tweeted through its official handle that a political rally would be held in Islamabad on August 13, and the supporters of the party would celebrate on August 14 at the venue of the rally.