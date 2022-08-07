English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Imran Khan's PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on eve of Pakistan's Independence Day

    The party tweeted through its official handle that a political rally would be held in Islamabad on August 13

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST
    File Picture: Imran Khan

    File Picture: Imran Khan

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of former premier Imran Khan on Saturday announced to stage a power show in the capital on the eve of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day.

    The decision was taken at PTI's political committee meeting chaired by Khan. The huddle discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

    The party tweeted through its official handle that a political rally would be held in Islamabad on August 13, and the supporters of the party would celebrate on August 14 at the venue of the rally.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Imran Khan #Independence Day #Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 07:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.