Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to launch election campaign in Punjab province on Monday

Apr 23, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a coalition of political parties headed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) currently ruling the country.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Sunday announced that it will formally launch its election campaign in Punjab on Monday though there is no clarity on the date of the polls in the politically crucial province.

Tehreek-e-Insaf will officially launch its election campaign tomorrow. They (Pakistan Democratic Movement) may not be ready but we are ready, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar tweeted.

Interestingly, PTIs announcement of launching the election campaign comes despite uncertainty surrounding the elections in Punjab, the most populous province which also sends nearly 150 lawmakers to the National Assembly.