Imran Khan's ex-wife threatens to file defamation suit against Reham Khan

Pakistan's cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith has threatened to file a defamation suit against journalist Reham Khan if her "libellous" book was published in the UK. Reham, whose marriage with Khan in 2015 ended after 10 months, has penned a book premised on her personal experiences as a "mother, wife, journalist and warrior."

Jemima yesterday said that though she had been "assured" that Reham's book was too "libellous" to be published in the UK, she would sue on behalf of her son for defamation and breach of privacy if it did see the light of day.

"I will be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son and in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories," Jemima added.

Reham has remained at the centre of controversy after the manuscript of her book was leaked online, which irked several leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the July 25 general elections.

65-year-old Khan's first marriage was with Jemima, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which lasted nine years. Khan has two sons from her.

Rumours about Khan's third marriage started circulating in January. However, he had rejected media reports that he had secretly married Bushra on January 1.