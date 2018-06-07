App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan's ex-wife threatens to file defamation suit against Reham Khan

"I will be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son and in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories," Jemima added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith has threatened to file a defamation suit against journalist Reham Khan if her "libellous" book was published in the UK. Reham, whose marriage with Khan in 2015 ended after 10 months, has penned a book premised on her personal experiences as a "mother, wife, journalist and warrior."

Jemima yesterday said that though she had been "assured" that Reham's book was too "libellous" to be published in the UK, she would sue on behalf of her son for defamation and breach of privacy if it did see the light of day.

"I will be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son and in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories," Jemima added.

Reham has remained at the centre of controversy after the manuscript of her book was leaked online, which irked several leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the July 25 general elections.

65-year-old Khan's first marriage was with Jemima, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which lasted nine years. Khan has two sons from her.

Rumours about Khan's third marriage started circulating in January. However, he had rejected media reports that he had secretly married Bushra on January 1.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #Imran Khan #Pakistan #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.