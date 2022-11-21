 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Imran Khan wants good ties between Pakistan and India but says 'no chance' of it during BJP govt

Nov 21, 2022 / 10:51 PM IST

Speaking about the economic benefits that could be achieved if the two neighbours establish trade with each other, Imran Khan said: "The benefits would be enormous. think it's possible but the BJP government is so hardline, they have a nationalistic stance on issues."

File image of Imran Khan (Source: Reuters)

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he wants a good relationship between Pakistan and India but claimed that there is "no chance" of this happening while the nationalist BJP remains in power.

In an interview with British newspaper 'The Telegraph' on Monday, 70-year-old Khan shed light on the economic benefits that could be achieved if the two neighbours establish trade with each other.

"The benefits would be enormous," Khan said, but then contended that the Kashmir issue was the main impediment.

"I think it's possible but the BJP government is so hardline, they have a nationalistic stance on issues," he said.

"It is frustrating as you have no chance (for a resolution) as they whip up these nationalistic feelings. And, once this genie of nationalism is out of the bottle it is very difficult to put it back in again," the paper quoted the former premier as saying.

"All we know is that they should have a roadmap for the solution of Kashmir (issue)," he added.