Imran Khan to visit Qatar today to discuss bilateral ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be on a day-long visit to Qatar on Thursday during which he and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will discuss matters related to bilateral ties and regional development, according to an official statement.

"During the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar the focus will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

This would be the second visit of Prime Minister Khan to Qatar after taking office in 2018.

The Emir of Qatar visited Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit resulted in strengthening bilateral economic collaboration in diverse areas, FO said.

The visit comes ahead of signing of the historic peace agreement between the US and the Afghan Taliban on February 29.

Qatar has invited foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to attend the signing ceremony in Doha.