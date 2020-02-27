App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan to visit Qatar today to discuss bilateral ties

"During the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar the focus will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be on a day-long visit to Qatar on Thursday during which he and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will discuss matters related to bilateral ties and regional development, according to an official statement.

"During the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar the focus will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

This would be the second visit of Prime Minister Khan to Qatar after taking office in 2018.

Close

The Emir of Qatar visited Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit resulted in strengthening bilateral economic collaboration in diverse areas, FO said.

related news

The visit comes ahead of signing of the historic peace agreement between the US and the Afghan Taliban on February 29.

Qatar has invited foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to attend the signing ceremony in Doha.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 08:32 am

tags #bilateral ties #Imran Khan #Qatar #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.