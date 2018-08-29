App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan to skip UNGA session; Shah Mehmood Qureshi to lead Pakistan delegation

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he will head the Pakistani delegation in the absence of Prime Minister Khan at the 73rd UN General Assembly session scheduled for late September.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cash-strapped Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan will skip the UN General Assembly session next month as he is occupied with some pressing domestic engagements, his top aide has said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he will head the Pakistani delegation in the absence of Prime Minister Khan at the 73rd UN General Assembly session scheduled for late September.

Talking to reporters last evening, Qureshi said Prime Minister Khan wants to focus on his new government and he thinks that the current situation in the country, including the state of the economy, needs his attention.

Citing sources, the local media reported that during a recent Foreign Office briefing, Khan had hinted about his decision to not attend the UNGA session. He had instructed Qureshi to prepare himself for the upcoming UN session.

related news

Earlier, Pakistani media reported that Khan may skip the UNGA as part of his efforts to cut down on government expenses at a time when inflation is on the rise and the country's trade deficit is widening.

Prime Minister Khan has said that his initial focus would be on reviving Pakistan's battered economy. Pakistan's currency, the rupee, has declined significantly in the last year.

Qureshi will brief the UN member states on the regional security situation during his speech at the UN, they said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will lead the Indian delegation at the UNGA session.

A meeting between Swaraj and her new Pakistani counterpart is "possible" in the US on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly session next month, Dawn reported this week.

This could be the first ministerial-level bilateral meeting since Khan became Pakistan's 22nd prime minister on August 18.

The 73rd UN General Assembly opens on September 18 in New York.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 09:36 pm

tags #Imran Khan #Pakistan #Shah Mehmood Qureshi #UNGA #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.