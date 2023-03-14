 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Imran Khan tells party to continue struggle even if he is killed or jailed as scuffle breaks out between police, his supporters

Mar 14, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST

Khan's video message was released by his party on social media as police arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him.

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday asked his supporters to stand up for their rights and continue the struggle even if he is killed or arrested, hours after clashes erupted between the police and his party workers who gathered outside his residence here to foil his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse Khan's supporters, who reportedly hurled stones at policemen, resulting in injuries.

In the video message, Khan urged his supporters to come out for real freedom as police arrived to arrest him. "They think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong," 70-year-old Khan said in the video.