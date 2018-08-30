App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan pays first visit to army headquarters for security briefing

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan paid his first visit to the army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi where he was briefed on the security issues.

Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won the July 25 general election amidst the perception that the Pakistan Army, a major player in Pakistan's politics, has thrown its weight behind his party.

The prime minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar among others.

Khan was received by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

"Prime Minister (is) being briefed on defence, internal security and other professional matters," he said.

On Monday, General Bajwa had the first formal meeting with Prime Minister Khan, who was sworn in as the 22nd premier of Pakistan on August 18, and discussed the security situation in the country as well as the efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

Bajwa had congratulated Khan on assuming the top ministerial job during their meeting. The powerful military has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for nearly half of the country's history since independence in 1947.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 03:02 pm

