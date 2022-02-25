Imran Khan meets Vladimir Putin; says disputes should be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy as he met Vladimir Putin on a day when the Russian President ordered a military operation against Ukraine.

Prime Minister Khan, who is visiting Russia for the first time, met President Putin in the Kremlin, and said Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict. This was the first face-to-face talks of Putin with a foreign leader since he ordered a special military operation against Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict”, a statement issued by the Pakistani PM Media Office said.​ “The Prime Minister stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest, and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically in case of conflict. He underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” Pakistan’s official APP news agency reported.

The two leaders held wide-ranging consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

​Recalling the telephone conversations during the recent months between the two leaders, Khan expressed confidence that the positive trajectory of bilateral relations will continue to move forward in the future.

He added that the trust and cordiality marking the relationship would translate into further deepening and broadening of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

He underlined the importance of Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between Pakistan and Russia and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects.

He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forge a long-term, multidimensional relationship with Russia, the statement said.

​In the regional context, the Prime Minister underlined the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing potential economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community for a stable, peaceful and connected Afghanistan.

​Expressing concern on rising trends of extremism and Islamophobia in the world, he emphasised the need for interfaith harmony and coexistence.