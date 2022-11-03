Imran Khan shot in leg during firing at his rally in Pakistan; condition stable: Reports

File image of Imran Khan (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has sustained a bullet injury on his leg after a gunman opened fire at a container truck carrying him on November 3, a senior leader from his party and police said, reported news agency Associated Press.

However, reports pouring in have stated the former Pakistan PM is in stable condition.

In the meantime, one person has been killed, and several others were injured, reports said. The gunman fired multiple shots.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab when Khan was leading the protest march.

WATCH: A firing occurred near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Initially, it was reported that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, later it turned out that Khan was also injured in the attack.

There are also reports that Khan’s close aide Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack.

Party official Asad Umar said Khan was wounded in the foot and was not seriously hurt. The identity of the gunman, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

AP reported quoting local police that the attack happened when Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

Khan with later seen with a bandage on his foot. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.

Some of the supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party were also wounded, according to the announcement from the party.

The attack happened less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters. Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States' claims that both the new premier and Washington have denied.

(With inputs from AP, PTI, other agencies)