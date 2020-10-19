172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|imran-khan-incapable-and-clueless-betrayed-people-of-pakistan-opposition-leaders-5981271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan incapable and clueless; betrayed people of Pakistan: Opposition leaders

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties formed on September 20, has launched a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan" to remove the Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

PTI
File image
File image

Prime Minister Imran Khan is "incapable and clueless", and his government is worse than a dictatorship, Pakistan's opposition leaders have said at the second rally of an alliance formed to oust the premier.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties formed on September 20, has launched a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan" to remove the Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

Under the plan a number of rallies public meetings and demonstrations will be held across the country, before a "decisive long march" to Islamabad in January next year. The first of these rallies was held on Friday in Gujranwala near Lahore.

Close

"This incapable and clueless prime minister will have to go home," Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday at the Bagh-e-Jinnah, which was packed with people including supporters and workers of the alliance's members.

related news

History has proved that the biggest dictators could not survive and "what standing does this puppet have?", Zardari said targeting Prime Minister Khan and added that "this is not a new fight but this will be a decisive fight".

The rally here also marked the 13th anniversary of the twin blasts in Karsaz that targeted the homecoming procession of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007. The blast left around 200 people dead and several injured.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Achakzai and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman were among the leaders of opposition parties who attended the rally.

The PPP also invited Mohsin Dawar, who heads the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), to address the gathering at the Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, attacked the
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 11:37 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.