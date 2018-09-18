Imran Khan embarks on first overseas visit after becoming Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 18 left on a visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, his first overseas trip after taking office during which he will hold talks with the Gulf nations' top leaders to enhance bilateral cooperation with them.

Khan is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

Khan is visiting the Kingdom on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince His Royal Highness Mohammad Bin Salman, a statement released by the Foreign Office said.

The Prime Minister will call on His Majesty King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince.

The King will also host a state banquet for the premier at the Royal Court. Accompanying ministers will also meet their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation. Pakistan is Saudi Arabia's closest Muslim ally.

The Secretary-General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also call on Khan during his visit.

The Prime Minister will also perform Umra, a pilgrimage to Mecca, during his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Khan will reach Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening where they will be received by Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the UAE. he is visiting the UAE on the invitation of the crown prince. The two will discuss issues of mutual interest.

He will watch the Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said.