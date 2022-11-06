Imran Khan discharged from hospital, moved to his residence in Lahore

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan, who underwent surgery for bullet injuries, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and moved to his private residence in the city, hospital officials said.

Khan, 70, suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organization.

"Imran Khan was discharged on Sunday. He moved to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore where his treatment under the supervision of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief executive officer Dr Faisal Sultan will continue. Dr Sultan also accompanied Khan to his residence on Sunday," a senior official of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital told PTI.

He said Khan needs at least a few weeks rest to be fit to resume political activities.

Addressing a press conference from the hospital earlier on Sunday, Khan said the long march would resume on Tuesday from the point in Wazirabad where 11 people including himself were shot at.

PTI worker Moazzam Gondal died due to bullet injuries during the attack on Khan. The rally was suspended after the attack.

Khan said that he will join the long march in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Dr Sultan had said Khan's right leg's tibia was fractured.

"In the scan, the line you see on the right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments are very near it," he had said.

Khan had asked Dr Sultan to brief the masses about his health while revealing that he was hit by four bullets.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April this year after a no-confidence motion was passed in the National Assembly, is seeking fresh general elections in Pakistan. However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is opposed to holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.