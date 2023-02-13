 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Imran Khan demands 'internal military inquiry' against ex-Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for backing his ouster

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Imran Khan said the leading principle of the balance of power is that the elected government that has the responsibility must also have the authority, asserting that no management system works if the two are separated.

File image of Imran Khan (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has demanded an "internal military inquiry" against ex-Army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his alleged 'admission' about being involved in the ouster of the government led by him.

In an interview with Voice of America Urdu aired on Friday, Khan once again said: "The PML-N, PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) and the establishment are all standing on one side they all together removed our government and Gen Bajwa has admitted to the regime change since he has given his statement to a journalist about for what reasons the government was removed."

He was referring to Gen Bajwa's remarks published in a recent column. In it, Bajwa said his 'crime' was not stepping in to save Khan's government. He was also quoted as saying that "these people (Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) were dangerous for the country".

"Now he has himself said that he ousted the government because, according to whatever he said, there was a danger to the country," Khan said.