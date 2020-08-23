Imran Khan declared Man of the Year by Jordanian publication The Muslim 500

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named Man of the Year by The Muslim 500, a Jordanian publication.

For Imran Khan, the magazine wrote that if The Muslim 500 was in print back in 1992 Imran Khan would have been nominated as Muslim Man of the Year because of his brilliant performance in cricket, which culminated in Pakistan winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup, reported The News International.

"I also was touched when Khan launched a successful fundraising campaign to establish a hospital devoted to both the care of victims of cancer as well as research. This was his magnificent response to the loss of his mother to cancer in 1985 and given Imran Khan’s extraordinary popularity with Pakistanis both at home as well as among a large number of Pakistani expats along with his own, no doubt, generous personal contribution—he raised sufficient funds so that by 1994 the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital opened its doors in Lahore,” the editor of The Muslim 500 wrote.

Imran Khan became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018.

The magazine also named US Congresswoman Rashida Talib as Woman of the Year.

She is the first Palestinian-American woman and joint first Muslim woman (along with Ilhan Omar (Democrat, Minnesota) to be elected to the American Congress as a member of the House of Representatives. While swearing into office, she took her individual oath of office with her hand on the Holy Quran, the magazine wrote.

Despite this being her first term in office, Talib is among the most publicised members in part due to US President Trump who has publicly accused her and three other congresswomen of colour (collectively known as ‘the squad’) of hating America and saying that they should “go back to where they came from”.

Eminent religious scholars Mufti Taqi Usmani and Maulana Tariq Jameel have also been named among the most influential Muslims.