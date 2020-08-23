172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|imran-khan-declared-man-of-the-year-by-jordanian-publication-the-muslim-500-5745151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Imran Khan declared Man of the Year by Jordanian publication The Muslim 500

The magazine also named US Congresswoman Rashida Talib as Woman of the Year

Moneycontrol News
Imran Khan became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018
Imran Khan became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named Man of the Year by The Muslim 500, a Jordanian publication.

For Imran Khan, the magazine wrote that if The Muslim 500 was in print back in 1992 Imran Khan would have been nominated as Muslim Man of the Year because of his brilliant performance in cricket, which culminated in Pakistan winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup, reported The News International.

"I also was touched when Khan launched a successful fundraising campaign to establish a hospital devoted to both the care of victims of cancer as well as research.  This was his magnificent response to the loss of his mother to cancer in 1985 and given Imran Khan’s extraordinary popularity with Pakistanis both at home as well as among a large number of Pakistani expats along with his own, no doubt, generous personal contribution—he raised sufficient funds so that by 1994 the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital opened its doors in Lahore,” the editor of The Muslim 500 wrote.

Close

Imran Khan became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018.

related news

The magazine also named US Congresswoman Rashida Talib as Woman of the Year.

She is the first Palestinian-American woman and joint first Muslim woman (along with Ilhan Omar (Democrat, Minnesota) to be elected to the American Congress as a member of the House of Representatives. While swearing into office, she took her individual oath of office with her hand on the Holy Quran, the magazine wrote.

Despite this being her first term in office, Talib is among the most publicised members in part due to US President Trump who has publicly accused her and three other congresswomen of colour (collectively known as ‘the squad’) of hating America and saying that they should “go back to where they came from”.

Eminent religious scholars Mufti Taqi Usmani and Maulana Tariq Jameel have also been named among the most influential Muslims.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Imran Khan #rashida talib #The Muslim 500 #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.