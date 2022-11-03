‘Completely unacceptable’: World leaders react to assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at and wounded in the shin bone on November 3 in an attempted assassination during his anti-government protest march in the Wazirabad area of the Punjab province. The 70-year-old leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party survived the attack and is out of danger now, but the incident has drawn sharp reactions from leaders across the world and Pakistan.

Condemning the attack on the cricketer-turned-politician as sad and cowardly, Pakistan president Arif Alvi tweeted: “I thank Allah for my survival in the murderous attack of Bahadur @ImranKhanPTI. He is injured with a few bullets in his leg and is expected to be in a non-critical condition. This attack is sad, alarming, deceitful and cowardly. May Allah bless them and all the injured.”

Expressing his shock over the incident, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of the South Asian nation said: “I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I pray for the recovery and health of the PTI chairman & other injured people. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics.” He has also ordered the submission of a ministerial report on the incident.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army issued a statement condemning the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, which read: “Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable. Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and wellbeing of Chairman PTI Mr Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident.”

German ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Gannas said: “Shocked to learn about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. We condemn violence in every form. Important that the situation remains peaceful. Wishing all injured a swift recovery.” Wishing the former Pakistan PM speedy recovery, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “The attack on Imran Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today.”

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai also echoed the same thoughts and stated that “violence is never an acceptable protest”. She said: “Attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong. And violence is never an acceptable protest. Wishing Imran Khan a full recovery.” Meanwhile, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, has said: “It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments.”