Imran Khan assassination bid: How Pakistani newspapers covered the attack on former PM

Imran Khan

When Pakistan's local media broke the news of its former Prime Minister Imran Khan getting injured in what is now deemed as a "clear assassination attempt" during a long march in Punjab province, the whole nation was shocked.

Khan, 70, who was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April, was injured in his leg and was not in a critical condition, according to Pakistani officials. "It was a clear assassination attempt. Khan was hit but he’s stable. There was a lot of bleeding," Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry, told news agency Reuters. "If the shooter had not been stopped by people there, the entire PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leadership would have been wiped out."

In a later development, the Punjab province's police also confirmed that the suspect had said he wanted to kill PTI chairman Khan because "he was misleading the public".

When the police asked why he committed the crime, the shooter said, "Imran Khan was misleading people and I could not tolerate it so I tried to kill him. I tried my best to kill him. I tried killing only Imran Khan and no one else."

Coming out strongly against such a cold-blooded act of violence against one of Pakistan’s most popular and influential political leaders, several politicians, world leaders, and newspapers labelled Khan's escape from death a "miracle".

Dawn, one of Pakistan's largest and oldest English-language newspapers, ran the headline "Attempt on Imran Khan's life shocks nation" as the front page lead story with pointers including, "PTI supporter killed, 14 others, including lawmakers, injured as shots fired at container carrying party leadership," among other grave details.

In its editorial about Khan, titled "Tragedy averted", the newspaper recalled the "cold dread Dec 27, 2007, when another popular leader was assassinated", referring to the murder of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto.

The editorial started with: "The nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous bystander."

It also stated, "There have been multiple serious threats to Mr Khan’s life — many that the PTI and its chairman have publicly spoken about as well. It ought to have been understood by this point that his life would be in danger whenever he was out among the public. How, then, did such a potentially fatal lapse happen?"

"Mr Khan appears to have been saved by mere inches: if the bullet that reportedly pierced his leg had landed even slightly higher, the consequences could very likely have been fatal. His protectors must realise the gravity of their failure," the Dawn's editorial further read.

Another popular English reading newspaper The Express Tribune, added a series of images of the incident with a headline "Botched assassination bid" as the front page main story.

Voicing a similar tone of the Dawn's editorial, Trbune noted that Khan, after sustaining injuries, is set to resume his long march towards Islamabad,"if the courage and conviction exhibited by his party-mates is any criterion."

In its editorial titled "Returned Hurt," Tribune mentioned that the attack was "a serious lapse, indeed."

The editorial pointed out: "It’s time to step back from the brink. Pakistanis are in need of a political solution to the mess at hand. It is evident that no amount of arm-twisting and legal maneuvering had worked, as Khan and his PTI are seen adamant in pushing their one-point objective of seeking fresh general elections.Thus, rationality demands that both sides should take a pause, and settle down for a huddle and that too away from the glare of the media..."

Further, Pakistan Today, another English daily, took a different stance in reporting as it ran the headline "Imran Khan Names Three Persons For 'Attempt On His Life'" as the main front page news.

Terming the whole long march by Khan's party PTI being surrounded by "maisma of violence since inception" , Pakistan Today in its editorial titled "Attempt on Imran" believed that the protest will "now see an end to violence."

While describing the series of events that led to the attack on Khan, the newspaper noted, "Though it should remain clear that Mr Khan is the victim here, but at the same time it should not be ignored that his party has played a major role in using extreme language and preaching violence, even practising it in the shape of shoutring names at individuals when they had gone out in public."

"The desire of a politician to be untrammeled in his contact with the public will always conflict with security needs, but it should be remembered that the nation cannot afford the trauma it has undergone before," it concluded.

Meanwhile, India, Pakistan's most significant neighbour, said it is keeping a close eye on the ongoing developments.

"It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on it and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," said India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the incident.

Additionally, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He also directed the Interior Minister to get a report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and IGP Punjab.