Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan asks Pakistanis living abroad to help highlight Kashmir issue

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his party's workers and followers living abroad to help highlight the Kashmir issue internationally.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to highlight the Kashmir issue at all the world forums.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

During a meeting with his party's Overseas Secretary Abdullah Riar on Wednesday, the prime minister directed the party leaders and workers to hold protest in New York against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the UN General Assembly session next month.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 01:01 pm

