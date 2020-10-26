Imran Khan asks Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on Facebook, cites CAA, NRC as examples of 'pogrom against Muslims'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to ban Islamophobic content on the social media platform. Referring to India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Khan said that Muslims are being denied their citizenship rights.

In the letter, Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" was encouraging extremism and violence across the world, especially through platforms such as Facebook.

Comparing Islamophobia with Holocaust, Khan urged the Facebook CEO to ban Islamophobia and hate against Islam similar to that in place for the Holocaust.

Facebook had on October 12 issued a statement saying the company was updating its hate speech policy to ban any content that denied or distorted the Holocaust.

"I appreciate your taking the step to rightly ban any posting that criticises or questions the Holocaust. However, today we are seeing similar pogrom against Muslims in different parts of the world," Khan said.

"One cannot send a message that while hate messages against some are unacceptable, these are acceptable against others," Khan said, adding that this was "reflective of prejudice and bias that will encourage further radicalisation".

Terming CAA and NRC 'anti-Muslim laws', the Pakistan Prime Minister wrote, "Such measures, as well as targetted killings of Muslims and blaming Muslims for coronavirus, are reflective of the abominable phenomenon of Islamophobia."

Khan also referred to the situation in France, where, he said, Islam was being associated with terrorism. Earlier Khan had said that French President Emmanuel Macron had "attacked Islam" by encouraging the display of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

Khan's comments came after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher beheaded by an Islamist radical who wanted to avenge the use of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.