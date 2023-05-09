Imran Khan arrested for causing loss to national treasury in corruption case: Pak Minister

Imran Khan

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested for causing loss to the national treasury in a corruption case.

Providing details on the arrest of the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf outside the Islamabad High Court, he also dismissed reports of torture of the 70-year-old leader during his arrest by paramilitary Rangers.

Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was arrested by on Tuesday while he was present at the court for the hearing of a corruption case, a day after he took on the country's powerful army for allegedly hatching a plot to kill him.

Sanaullah said Imran was arrested by officials of the National Accountability Bureau specifically in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that there were dozens of other cases with corruption inquiries in progress against the former premier.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him for causing loss to the national treasury, Geo News portal reported.

"No sort of torture was inflicted on him (Khan)," the interior minister said. The interior minister said a laundered amount of 190 million pounds or around Rs 70 billion belonging to a property tycoon was caught in the United Kingdom. According to the law, this amount rightfully belonged to the people of Pakistan, he said. He further added that it was to be deposited in the national treasury and the UK government has contacted the Pakistani government regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah alleged that former accountbaility czar Mirza Shehzad Akbar had gotten involved and an agreement was then realised, as a result of which an Al-Qadir Trust was made.

The interior minister said that subsequently property of 12.1 hectare (240 kanals) in Bani Gala and another 23.1 hectare (458-kanals) property was registered in the trusts name.

The PTI party led by Khan recently submitted a list of cases to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The list states that 31 cases have been registered against Khan in the federal capital and 30 cases and call-up notices have been issued in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

These cases are related to various charges like treason, blasphemy, committing and inciting violence and terrorism.

According to the list, 12 cases of terrorism have been registered against Khan in Lahore and 14 cases have been registered in Faisalabad. Some 22 terrorism cases have been registered against Imran Khan across the country.

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance.

Currently, Khan has said he is facing over 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, inciting to violence.