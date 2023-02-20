 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Imran Khan appears before court amid high drama, gets protective bail till March 3

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:38 PM IST

The bail was given in the case related to PTI protestors alleged rioting and clashes with Islamabad police in October in the aftermath of his disqualification by the ECP.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday appeared before the Lahore High Court which granted him protective bail in a case linked to violent protests outside the election commission, amidst high drama inside the court premises where hundreds of his supporters converged to show solidarity with him.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged a violent protest after 70-year-old Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case last year.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had directed Khan to appear before court for hearing of his protective bail petition in the case.

A court official told PTI that a two-member bench of LHC led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted the protective bail to the PTI chairman till March 3.