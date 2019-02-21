Imran Khan a puppet of Pakistan Army, says ex-wife Reham

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan said on Tuesday that he is a puppet in the hands of the country's armed forces. In an interview to India Today TV, she said that Khan even waited for instructions from top security officers before making a statement on the Pulwama terror attack.

The estranged wife of the former cricketer said: “Imran came to power by compromising on ideology and moderate policy. Do not imagine for a minute that it is his policy. He is instructed to do and instructed to say what the state wants. We have seen the rise of new extremist religious parties during the elections and we have seen a lot of violence, riots in Islamabad. Imran Khan used a blasphemy card.”

Reham's comments came shortly after the Pak PM that his country would retaliate if India declares a war. He had, however, also vowed taken action against his countrymen if they are found guilty of involvement in the attack, provided "actionable intelligence" is tabled.

In a nationwide address highlighting the horrors of a war, Khan had said: "If you (India) think you will attack us and we will not think of retaliating, you are wrong. We will have no other option other than retaliating. We all know starting a war is in the hands of humans, where it will lead us, only God knows.”

Asserting that the incumbent Prime Minister only does what he is taught to do, Reham said: "Imran Khan has been doing what he is taught to do. If he's saying he will take action, then he has to display and demonstrate something. We were on the way to be blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force [FATF], long before Pulwama terror attack happened."

She added that Pakistan must take action, not because India wants, but because it would serve the interest of the nation.