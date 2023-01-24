 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Impasse broken to get India FTA talks back on track, says UK trade minister

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said the deal is now "back on track", in an apparent reference to the Diwali 2022 deadline for the FTA set by former prime minister Boris Johnson being missed last October amid political turmoil in Britain.

Britain's trade minister in charge of negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with India on Tuesday admitted the talks had hit a "bit of an impasse", which she broke by flying to New Delhi last month.

Addressing Lancaster House in London in a speech laying out her "Top five priorities for trade", the minister insisted that she was a problem solver at heart and is confident a "high quality" deal will be struck with India.

"Some of you will know I was a software engineer and a systems analyst before I became a politician. That means I'm a problem solver at heart," Badenoch told the business gathering.