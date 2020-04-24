App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | IMF, WTO warn against export controls on medical supplies, food

"We are concerned by supply disruptions from the growing use of export restrictions and other actions that limit trade of key medical supplies and food," the institutions said in a joint statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The growing use of export restrictions by governments can be "dangerously counterproductive" as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, the IMF and WTO warned Friday.

"We are concerned by supply disruptions from the growing use of export restrictions and other actions that limit trade of key medical supplies and food," the institutions said in a joint statement.

Disruptions to supply chains and misdirection of critical productions could "prolong and exacerbate the health and economic crisis."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #IMF #World News #WTO

