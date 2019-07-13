App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

IMF to ship $5.4 billion to Argentina under standby loan deal

The government says the outlook for Latin America's No. 3 economy is improving.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The International Monetary Fund board said on July 12 it would ship $5.4 billion (£4.3 billion) in cash to Argentina after approving a fourth review of a standby credit deal with the crisis-stricken South American nation.

The latest instalment is part of a $57 billion IMF financing agreement approved last year that included unpopular spending cuts that have hammered households and businesses already struggling with recession and high inflation.

"The Argentine authorities continue to show a strong commitment to their economic policy programme, meeting all the applicable targets under the Fund-supported programme," the IMF said in a statement.

Close

The fresh cash could help embattled President Mauricio Macri as he seeks to calm markets and boost investor confidence ahead of the first round of presidential elections in October, in which Macri is seeking a second term.

related news

The government says the outlook for Latin America's No. 3 economy is improving. Earlier on July 12, officials said Argentina had posted a surplus of $710.9 million in the first half of 2019, surpassing a key benchmark set by the IMF.

"While it has taken time, these policy efforts are starting to bear fruit," the Fund said in the statement. "Financial markets have stabilized, the fiscal and external positions are improving, and the economy is beginning a gradual recovery from last year's recession. The Fund is strongly supportive of these important policy efforts."

Macri's government has said it expects inflation to end this year under 40.3%. The rate over the 12 months through May clocked at 57%.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 10:47 am

tags #Argentina #Economy #IMF #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.