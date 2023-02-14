 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMF to meet with China, India, Paris Club on debt relief on February 17

Bloomberg
Feb 14, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

Borrowing nations participating will include Ghana, Ethiopia and Zambia, according to people familiar with the plans for the so-called sovereign debt roundtable, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks.

The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and India will host an inaugural meeting to deal with global debt issues Friday, bringing together creditors including China with borrowing countries to try to hash out solutions for nations with unsustainable debt levels.

Creditors including France, the US, UK and Japan will participate, as well as the Institute of International Finance, the global association for the financial industry and private sector creditors, the people said. One of them added that envoys from Sri Lanka, Ecuador, and Suriname will also be present.

The meeting aims to address the current shortcomings in debt restructuring, an IMF spokesman said, confirming that it’s taking place virtually on Friday, but not identifying the countries involved. The World Bank and US Treasury Department declined to comment.