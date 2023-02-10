English
    IMF seeks more time to conclude Pakistan deal worth $1.1 billion

    Cash-strapped Pakistan, pushed to the limit by last year's devastating floods, had been host to the talks since late last week in a bid to access the funds, a tranche initially expected last December and part of the IMF's $6.5 billion bailout aimed at warding off an economic meltdown.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

    The International Monetary Fund has asked for more time for negotiations with Pakistan over a deal that would unlock $1.1 billion in much-needed funds for the country, Secretary of Finance Hamed Sheikh said Thursday.

    "The staff level agreement between Pakistan and IMF will be reached soon," Sheikh, a senior official at the Ministry of Finance, said in a statement to Reuters. "The IMF mission asked for more time for staff-level negotiations."

    He said both sides had agreed on "actions and advance measures." The staff-level talks were due to conclude on Thursday.