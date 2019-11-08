App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Reuters

IMF says US-China tariff rollbacks could improve growth outlook

Gerry Rice, the IMF's chief spokesman, told a regular news briefing that the fund welcomes any development that reduces trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and rolls back tariffs, particularly if it's part of a durable agreement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

An interim US-China trade deal that rolls back some tariffs has the potential to improve the International Monetary Fund's baseline economic forecasts, which show the two countries' trade war slowing global growth significantly this year, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

Gerry Rice, the IMF's chief spokesman, told a regular news briefing that the fund welcomes any development that reduces trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and rolls back tariffs, particularly if it's part of a durable agreement.

"We see it has holding potential to improve our baseline forecast," Rice said of an agreement to roll back tariffs. "But again we need to wait for the details."

Close
China's commerce ministry said the countries have agreed to cancel tariffs in phases.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 11:40 am

tags #China #IMF #tariiffs #US #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.