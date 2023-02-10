English
    IMF says Pakistan bailout talks to continue to finalize pact

    Bloomberg
    February 10, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

    Talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan on restarting a $6.5 billion bailout program will continue, according to the IMF which said “considerable progress was made” during the concluded visit.

    The IMF outlined priorities including strengthening Pakistan’s fiscal position with permanent revenue measures, reducing untargeted subsidies while scaling up social protection, allowing the exchange rate to be market-determined to gradually eliminate the foreign exchange shortage.

    “The timely and decisive implementation of these policies along with resolute financial support from official partners are critical for Pakistan to successfully regain macroeconomic stability and advance its sustainable development,” IMF said in a statement.

    “Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days to finalize the implementation details of these policies,” it said. IMF also seeks to ensure the viability of the energy sector.