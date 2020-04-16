App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

IMF proposes to deploy full $1 trillion lending capacity to support countries battling COVID-19

Describing the COVID-19 pandemic as a crisis like no other, International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said the international body is proposing to use all its USD 1 trillion lending capacity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Describing the COVID-19 pandemic as a crisis like no other, International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said the international body is proposing to use all its USD 1 trillion lending capacity to support countries battling the outbreak.

"It is a crisis like no other. In scope, we are now in the worst recession since the Great Depression. We are experiencing a 3 per cent contraction of global GDP, and 170 countries are going to see income per capita falling versus what we expected three months ago for 160—for them to go up," Georgieva told reporters at the start of the annual spring meeting of IMF and the World Bank here.

In view of coronavirus crisis, the spring meeting is being held virtually-- the first one in the history of IMF and the World Bank.

Close

For the first time in the history of the IMF, epidemiologists are providing inputs for its macroeconomic projections, and they're telling the IMF it may get even worse if the virus continues its round for longer, or if vaccines and treatment are slow to come around, the IMF Managing Director said.

related news

Georgieva said that the IMF is proposing to deploy the full USD1 trillion lending capacity to support countries dealing with the tremendous challenge this crisis presents. It is also proposing to double emergency financial assistance.

"We started aiming for USD 50 billion, we are now at USD 100 billion, and in one short month, the month of April, our Board will have approved half of what is now exceptionally high demand for these resources, 102 countries asking for it. Already we disbursed for 15 in a record short time," she said.

The IMF Board has already approved debt relief for 25 of its poorest members. "We will need to raise resources, and I'm so glad that during the G20 discussion this morning there was unanimous support for the Fund to do more, especially for those who need us more," she said.

"It is also very clear, that there are countries that need more support. And for those, we are determined to raise more concessional resources. We have full support from the membership, to go on the offensive, to raise more capacity for concessional funding from the IMF. Our target is to triple what we do for these countries," she said in response to a question.

The IMF, she said, is also very keen to explore other avenues, that would allow it now, in the urgency of the situation, to do more.

There is an emerging consensus that existing SDRs could be deployed to help in developing countries, she said. "And we will assess, as the crisis evolves, where we are. The membership is very engaged and very supportive," she said.

“We now have more than 30 countries applying for emergency financing. We are prioritizing rapidly responding to these requests, recognizing how critical this lifeline is for them. We are also very keen to see what more can be done,” the IMF Managing Director said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 10:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #IMF #World News

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.