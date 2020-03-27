App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 07:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

IMF projects contraction of global output in 2020 and recovery in 2021

The International Monetary Fund projected a contraction of global output in 2020 and recovery in 2021 as it asked the leaders of the G-20 countries to back a doubling of its USD 50 billion emergency financing capacity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The International Monetary Fund projected a contraction of global output in 2020 and recovery in 2021 as it asked the leaders of the G-20 countries to back a doubling of its USD 50 billion emergency financing capacity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We project a contraction of global output in 2020, and recovery in 2021. How deep the contraction and how fast the recovery depends on the speed of containment of the pandemic and on how strong and coordinated our monetary and fiscal policy actions are," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in her address to an emergency virtual summit of G-20 leaders.

“You, the G20 leaders, have already taken extraordinary steps to save lives and safeguard your economies,” she said, adding that vulnerable households and businesses need targeted financial support to stay afloat and get back to work quickly.

Close

Otherwise it will take years to overcome the effects of widespread bankruptcies and layoffs, she warned.

related news

"Such support will accelerate the eventual recovery, and put us in a better condition to tackle challenges such as debt overhangs and disrupted trade flows,” the IMF managing director said.

"And it is paramount we recognize the importance of supporting emerging market and developing economies to overcome the brunt of the crisis and help restore growth," she said. These countries find themselves particularly hard hit by a combination of health crisis, sudden stop of the world economy, capital flight to safety, and – for some –sharp drop in commodity prices, she added.

"These countries are the main focus of our attention. We have a considerable, USD 1 trillion strong, financial capacity to place in their defense, working closely with the World Bank and other International Financial Institutions (IFIs),” she said.

Georgieva told the G-20 countries that exceptionally large number of countries simultaneously require IMF emergency financing.

"Emerging markets are dramatically impacted by record high capital outflows and severe shortage of FX liquidity. Many low income countries step into this crisis under a high burden of debt,” she said.

“We will get through this crisis together. Together we will lay the ground for a faster and stronger recovery,” she told the G-20 leaders.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 07:02 am

tags #global output #IMF #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.