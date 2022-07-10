English
    IMF hopes for resolution of Sri Lanka crisis to allow bailout talks

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it is hoping for a resolution to Sri Lanka’s political turmoil that will allow a resumption of talks for a bailout package after a violent day of protests.

    July 10, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
    The IMF logo as seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

    Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence and secretariat on Saturday, an official said. Protesters also set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence.

    ”We hope for a resolution of the current situation that will allow for resumption of our dialogue on an IMF-supported program,” the IMF said in a statement.
