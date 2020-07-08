App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva urges pandemic response that tackles climate crisis

"Looking ahead, policies should lay the foundation for a low-carbon, resilient recovery that would create millions of jobs while help address the climate crisis," she told an International Labour Organization conference.

Reuters

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged policymakers on Wednesday to use their response to the coronavirus pandemic to tackle climate change.

"Looking ahead, policies should lay the foundation for a low-carbon, resilient recovery that would create millions of jobs while help address the climate crisis," she told an International Labour Organization conference.

"We are especially concerned that the crisis will jeopardise the important development gains of the last years," she added.

Close
The IMF last month forecast a deeper global recession than initially anticipated. It now anticipates a global GDP contraction of 4.9 percent this year and a total output loss of $12 trillion through the end of 2021.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #IMF #Kristalina Georgieva #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.