IMF favors global minimum corporate tax, says Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

Gita Gopinath said current disparities in national corporate tax rates had triggered “a large amount” of tax shifting and tax avoidance, reducing the tax base on which governments could collect revenues to fund needed economic and social spending.

Reuters
April 06, 2021 / 07:44 PM IST
IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (Image: AFP)

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (Image: AFP)


The International Monetary Fund has long favored adoption of a global minimum tax on corporate profits, the Fund’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told reporters on Tuesday.


Gopinath said current disparities in national corporate tax rates had triggered “a large amount” of tax shifting and tax avoidance, reducing the tax base on which governments could collect revenues to fund needed economic and social spending.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday a global deal on cross-border taxation was within reach as he welcomed a pledge by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to work on a global corporate minimum rate.

Reuters
TAGS: #Business #corporate tax #Gita Gopinath #IMF #World News
first published: Apr 6, 2021 07:44 pm

