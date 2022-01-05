IMF delays release of new forecast to January 25 to factor in COVID-19 developments

The International Monetary Fund has delayed the release of its World Economic Outlook by one week to January 25 to factor in the latest COVID-19 developments, a spokesperson for the global lender said.

The World Economic Outlook update will be launched on January 25 to allow our teams to incorporate the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic into the economic forecasts," the spokesperson said.

IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice had told reporters last month the update to the fund’s forecast would come on January 19.