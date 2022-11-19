 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

IMF chief says trade divide could cost global economy $1.4 trillion

Bloomberg
Nov 19, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST

For Asia, the potential loss could be twice as bad, or more than 3% of GDP, because the region is more integrated into the global value chain

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

The rise of trade barriers against China and other countries over the past year could cost the global economy $1.4 trillion, on top of the severe damage being done by the war in Ukraine, the head of the International Monetary Fund said.

“What I am hoping to see is some reversals in policy blocks towards China and globally,” Kristalina Georgieva told Bloomberg Television’s Stephen Engle in an interview in Bangkok on Saturday. “The world is going to lose 1.5% of gross domestic product just because of division that may split us into two trading blocs. This is $1.4 trillion.”

For Asia, the potential loss could be twice as bad, or more than 3% of GDP, because the region is more integrated into the global value chain, Georgieva said on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s economic leaders gathering this week.

While that would constitute significant damage to the global economy, the biggest factor hurting global growth remains the war in Ukraine, Georgieva said. “The single most damaging factor for the world economy is the war,” she said. “The sooner the war ends, the better.”

The IMF has also cautioned that inflation is hitting developing countries hardest, urging central bankers to keep up their fight to damp price growth and bring some relief, especially in food costs. Dollar appreciation in double-digits so far this year is continuing to cause headaches across emerging markets as investors flock to safe havens amid signs that much of the global economy could be headed toward recession.

Georgieva said that Asian countries must work together to overcome fragmentation in order to sustain growth, especially in the light of the multitude of other economic shocks from Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and the rising cost of living.