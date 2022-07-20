English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva hopes to complete Sri Lanka aid talks 'as quickly as possible'

    Sri Lanka has been gripped by severe shortages of fuel, food and other essentials after its foreign reserves dried up. Citizens have turned their anger on the government and forced once-powerful President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign last week.

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    Image Credit: Reuters

    Image Credit: Reuters


    The IMF hopes to complete the negotiations with Sri Lanka on a bailout package ”as quickly as possible” and the ”moment there is a government” in the country, its Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday, hours after the crisis-hit island nation elected a new president.


    Sri Lanka has been gripped by severe shortages of fuel, food and other essentials after its foreign reserves dried up. Citizens have turned their anger on the government and forced once-powerful President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign last week.


    On Wednesday, the Sri Lankan Parliament elected Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as his replacement. ”IMF hopes to complete negotiations with Sri Lanka ”as quickly as possible, & the moment there is a govt we can continue our discussions & our team will be there,” Georgieva said, Hiru News reported.


    Wickremesinghe in his previous capacity as prime minister and finance minister has been involved in the negotiations with the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sri Lanka’s large creditors include Japan, China and India.


    The worst economic crisis since Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948 also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government of Rajapaksa.

    Close

    Related stories


    Sri Lanka needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.


    The country’s inflation topped 50 per cent in June after two years of money printing and an attempted float botched with a surrender requirement which sent the rupee sliding to 360 to the US dollar from 200.

    The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.

    PTI
    Tags: #economic crisis #IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva #Ranil Wickremesinghe #Sri Lanka
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 05:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.