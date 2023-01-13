 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at 2.7%

Jan 13, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy, and inflation remained stubborn, but she did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments.

The International Monetary Fund is not expected to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday, noting that concerns about an oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong.

"Growth continues to slow down in 2023," she told reporters at the IMF's headquarters in Washington. "The more positive piece of the picture is in the resilience of labor markets. As long as people are employed, even if prices are high, people spend ... and that has helped the performance."

She added that the IMF does not expect any major downgrades. "That's the good news."

Georgieva said the IMF expected the slowdown in global growth to "bottom out" and "turn around towards the end of '23 and into '24."

Georgieva said there was much hope that China - which previously contributed some 35% to 40% of global growth, but had "disappointing" results last year - would once again contribute to global growth, likely from mid-2023. But that depended on Beijing not changing course and sticking to its plans to reverse its zero-COVID policies, she said.