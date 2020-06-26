App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

IMF chief Georgieva says coronavirus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest

Georgieva told a Reuters Newsmaker webcast event that it was now clear that an economic recovery would have to get underway without a medical breakthrough and the virus' presence still widespread throughout the world.

Reuters

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that the global economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus could ultimately test the Fund's $1 trillion in total resources, "but we're not there yet."

Georgieva told a Reuters Newsmaker webcast event that it was now clear that an economic recovery would have to get underway without a medical breakthrough and the virus' presence still widespread throughout the world. IMF member countries were standing by to provide more support to the Fund if necessary, she said.

The IMF on Tuesday forecast a deeper global recession than initially anticipated, as business closures, travel restrictions and social distancing measures persist in most countries. It now anticipates a global GDP contraction of 4.9% this year and a total output loss of $12 trillion through the end of 2021.

Close

"We still have about three quarters of our lending capacity available," Georgieva said. "I wouldn't put it beyond us that we might be in a place where the IMF resources are being tested, but we're not there yet."

related news

Regarding the possibility of additional resources, she said: "Our members are telling us, 'Everything is on the table. You come to us if you need to do more of something, we are there for you.'"

The IMF has been rapidly deploying some $100 billion in emergency financing and has now provided loans and grants to 72 countries in just over seven weeks, Georgieva said.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:14 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #International Monetary Fund #Kristalina Georgieva #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 case tally breaches 5 lakh-mark

Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 case tally breaches 5 lakh-mark

Coronavirus wrap June 26: 14-day lockdown in Guwahati; international flights to remain suspended till July 15

Coronavirus wrap June 26: 14-day lockdown in Guwahati; international flights to remain suspended till July 15

Oil dips on rise in US coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall

Oil dips on rise in US coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.