MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

IMF board seeks more details on claims against Kristalina Georgieva

The IMF said the board had made "significant progress," but agreed to request "more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter."

Reuters
October 09, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

The International Monetary Fund’s executive board adjourned without a decision about the future of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday and said it would seek more information about claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to benefit China in her previous role.

The IMF said the board had made "significant progress," but agreed to request "more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter."
Reuters
Tags: #IMF #Kristalina Georgieva #World News
first published: Oct 9, 2021 07:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.