you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

IMF board approves increased loan package for Argentina

With the latest installment, the IMF has released just over $20 billion to President Mauricio Macri's government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board on Friday approved an increased loan package for Argentina worth $56 billion to help stabilize the crisis-battered country's economy and currency.

The IMF said the approval released $5.7 billion to the government immediately, but it also includes tougher conditions.

The country secured a $50 billion IMF loan in June, and had received $15 billion already, but as conditions worsened Buenos Aires had to go back to the lender for additional support with faster disbursement.

With the latest installment, the IMF has released just over $20 billion to President Mauricio Macri's government. "Despite the challenging environment the government has proactively strengthened its policy plans," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

Argentina's woes were brought on by a rapid loss of confidence in its currency from April, which exacerbated the downturn already underway due to the severe drought.

The peso has lost around 50 per cent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, including 20 per cent in a two-day period in August after Macri announced he was seeking to renegotiate the IMF loan.

The beefed up three-year loan package requires government spending cuts and changes to central bank policy, including moves to choke off inflation and allowing the currency to move freely, but authorities will be able to intervene if the peso falls to steeply.

Macri has introduced hugely unpopular austerity measures, including halving the number of government ministries and restoring taxes on grain exports.

The IMF stressed that the package includes a "floor" on spending for social programs.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 09:08 am

tags #IMF #World News

