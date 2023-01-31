English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: Markets live: L&T, LIC in focus
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    IMF board approves $4.7 billion support program for Bangladesh

    The funding includes $3.3 billion under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility programs and $1.4 billion under the new RSF, which aims to help vulnerable middle-income countries and island states.

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

    The International Monetary Fund on Monday said its executive board approved a support program for Bangladesh worth $4.7 billion at current exchange rates, making the South Asian country the first to access its new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

    The funding includes $3.3 billion under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility programs and $1.4 billion under the new RSF, which aims to help vulnerable middle-income countries and island states.

    The board approval of a staff agreement reached last November allows the immediate disbursement of about $476 million to Bangladesh, the IMF said.

    The IMF said the 42-month borrowing package "will help preserve macroeconomic stability, protect the vulnerable and foster inclusive and green growth."