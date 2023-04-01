 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMF approves $15.6 billion Ukraine loan, part of $115 billion in global support

Reuters
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

The International Monetary Fund said on March 31 its executive board approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine, part of a global $115 billion package to support the country's economy as it battles Russia's 13-month-old invasion.

The decision clears the way for an immediate disbursement of about $2.7 billion to Kyiv, and requires ambitious reforms of Ukrainian officials, especially in the energy sector, the Fund said in a statement.

The Extended Fund Facility (EFF) loan is the first major conventional financing program approved by the IMF for a country involved in a large-scale war. The size of the overall package is meant to signal the global community's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in the war, sources said.

Ukraine's previous, $5 billion long-term IMF program was canceled in March 2022 when the fund provided $1.4 billion in emergency financing with few conditions. It provided another $1.3 billion under a "food shock window" program last October.