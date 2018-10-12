Illegal encroachments on Hindus' properties in Pakistan: Chief Justice takes cognizance

Pakistan's Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has taken cognizance of alleged illegal encroachments of the properties of Hindus after a protesting woman professor appealed to him, saying the minority community was facing the "worst lawlessness and mismanagement" in the country.

Justice Nisar, known for his judicial activism, issued notices to federal and Sindh provincial authorities after watching a video message by retired professor Dr Bhagwan Devi.

His office said that he has decided to take up her plea and fixed October 18 for the hearing.

The court issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan, advocate general of Sindh, secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, secretary of human rights, Sindh chief secretary, secretary of Minority Affairs Department, Sindh government and the Larakna district commissioner.

DawnNews TV reported that Devi, in the video, said that the Hindus of Sindh were facing "the worst lawlessness and mismanagement" in the country.

"Situation similar to that of native Americans was being created for the local Hindus," she claimed.

Devi said that the land mafia was forcibly dispossessing Hindus of their properties in different parts of Sindh, especially Larkana which is the home town of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

"Many Hindus of Larkana have sold their properties and are ready to leave (Pakistan), while many have already left," she claimed.

The professor had been protesting before the Larkana Press Club for the past 15 days with husband Bhagwan Das, a paediatrician and professor.